Social Entrepreneur Provides Hope, Inspiration and Wisdom

Kimberly Weichel’s new book “Beyond Borders: One Woman’s Journey of Courage, Passion and Inspiration” (Xlibris, 2016) is rich with remarkable, inspiring stories of courage and triumph. She shares how she pursued her passion for social good during interesting times in history, weaving insightful stories filled with love, joy, grief, dedication, adventure, challenge, spirituality, and a search to find her own voice into one cohesive, inspiring book.



Only a rare few people will discover that their life is closely connected to others around the world; Kim is one of them, and she lives her life according to that precept. As she unpeels the layers that constitute her life, she reveals the wisdom that composes a life well lived. “Beyond Borders” reflects her willingness to take risks and her readiness to step out of her comfort zone in a way that captivates the reader.



Kim’s life is one of awareness and of celebration, wherein her journeys help paint a story that transcends cultures: becoming an exchange student in Germany, fighting apartheid in South Africa, being a citizen diplomat during the Cold War, advancing women’s leadership, learning from Native American elders, standing for peace and becoming a mother, adopting an older daughter while raising her biological son.



Kim’s life and stories will inspire others to believe in themselves and in humanity, seek the common good, and live life to the fullest. More than just being a role model for women from all walks of life, she is also a witness to humanity’s potential for change.



At a time when we are hungry for successes and solutions, “Beyond Borders” provides hope as well as personal examples of moving from overwhelm to stepping forward, showing that each of our actions do make a difference. Whether beginning a career or ending one, “Beyond Borders” will inspire and enrich.



Copies of “Beyond Borders: One Woman’s Journey of Courage, Passion and Inspiration” are available on the author’s website http://www.beyondbordersbykim.org/ and on Amazon.



Beyond Borders: One Woman’s Journey of Courage, Passion and Inspiration

Written by Kimberly Weichel

Published by Xlibris

Published date: August 22, 2016

Price: $19.99 (paperback), $3.99 (ebook)



About the Author



Kimberly Weichel is a social entrepreneur, non-profit leader and champion for women’s advancement and leadership who has worked on the forefront of building bridges between cultures and peoples for over 25 years. She is an author, educator, trainer, cross cultural specialist, and peacebuilder. Kim’s passion and enthusiasm for life is infectious.