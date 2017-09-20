WinADay Casino Launches Devilish New Blazing Wilds Slot with $13 Freebie

WinADay Casino has just introduced a devilish new real money online slot game called Blazing Wilds. In its Free Spins bonus round, the fiendish new game has extra fiery Wilds and 2X prizes on Payline 13.



Introductory bonuses available until September 26 include a $13 freebie and a choice of deposit bonuses with various wagering requirements.



Blazing Wild’s five reels spin in a sea of flames. Symbols include Satan himself, his trident, and the fires of Hades. A haunting Goat is the Scatter. Three Goat Scatter bonus symbols trigger 13 free spins. During the free spins bonus game, the Wild symbols appear with greater frequency, increasing chances of a winning combination. All winnings on the middle, horizontal line (Payline 13) are doubled.



BLAZING WILDS INTRODUCTORY BONUSES



$13 Freebie

Bonus code: TRYME

All active player accounts are automatically credited.

7X wagering requirement, 10X max. cash-out.



333% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: TRYME333

Deposit $50 - $250; 36X wagering requirement.



222% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: TRYME222

Valid in the mobile casino only.

Deposit $35-$250; 28X wagering requirement.



WinADay Casino, which celebrated its ninth anniversary earlier this summer, now has 34 unique premium slots as well as roulette, Keno, 20 penny slots and 10 video poker games for a total of 77 unique online casino games. In addition to credit cards, Neteller and Skrill, the one-of-a-kind casino now accepts Bitcoins.



View this online casino news story on YouTube