Book explains the impact Rogers Burnham had upon the co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous

Behind history’s successful men are not always women, there are also men. “Rogers Burnham: The Original Man Behind Bill W.” by Leslie Cole is a book that shows that men can also be behind the success of their fellow men.



Les gives a biographical recollection about Bill W.’s childhood friend, Rogers Burnham. The state of Vermont is also given credit as having many influences on the development of the Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) program.

Growing up in the same state and living only a few miles apart, Rogers met Bill “Bill W” Wilson at around 1910 when they were children in Vermont during many summers. Eventually, the two boys became close friends up until their teenage years. As teenagers, Rogers became instrumental in the meeting of Bill and Roger’s elder sister, Lois. Rogers’ intervention led a fruitful relationship between Bill and Lois, leading to their marriage. In turn, Rogers became Bill’s brother-in-law, becoming Bill’s lifelong influence in his endeavors.

Told from Leslie Cole’s diligent historical accounting and research, “Rogers Burnham: The Original Man Behind Bill W.” is an informative book that will pique the interest of readers, especially the ones dealing with alcoholism.

“Rogers Burnham: The Original Man Behind Bill W.” will be a useful reference material for those interested in the history of AA and its founders and for those who are dealing with alcohol abuse. The 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair last October 11, 2017 was an instrumental event in making this book available to readers who seek professional intervention on alcoholism.



Rogers Burnham: The Original Man Behind Bill W.

Written by Leslie Cole

Published by Xlibris

Published date December 20, 2011

Paperback price: $15.95



About the author



Leslie Brownson Cole, known as “Les”, was born in 1924 in Vermont and lived essentially all of his youth in a very small town called Arlington. He experienced the Great Depression of the 1930s. In 1944 he began his adult education at Antioch College in Yellow Spring, Ohio and graduated with a joint degree in Sociology/Psychology. His major work career has been in the field of Vocational Rehabilitation of handicapped individuals, with employment in State and Federal agencies over a continuous period of 44 years. Areas of work included client counseling, administration, program specialist, and drafting Federal Regulations. He also worked a few years as a county Juvenile Court Probation Officer and as a staff person in a private psychiatric hospital. After regular retirement in 1989, he became interested in the AA program and began his research for this book. This included two long visits to Vermont to investigate historical places, libraries, cemeteries, court records, and people…as well as study of selected archives held at the Wilson home Stepping Stones, in Katonah, NY. He now lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado.