The Original Influence Behind the Alcoholic Anonymous Program Uncovered in a Memoir

Leslie B. Cole’s “Rogers Burnham: The Original Man behind Bill W.” is the first full book he has ever written. In this book, it depicted the life of Rogers Burnham and his connection to William “Bill” Griffith Wilson, and the history and beginning of the development of the Alcoholics Anonymous program. The book is divided into two parts. The first part tells us about the gathered collection of stories about Rogers Burnham and how he is one of the major influences behind Bill W. since they were childhood friends and eventually he became his brother-in-law. Even then they had a long-lasting relationship, which led them to have seemingly same personalities. Part two of the book is concerned about the origins of the Alcoholic Anonymous program and how he [Bill W] applied the influences he got from Vermont in articulating the AA 12 steps recovery program.

This book is highly recommended for readers who want to know the history of the AA program and how it was brought up from the many influences the founder gained. This book also helps readers be educated about the AA program and understand how to adhere to the recovery program.

“Rogers Burnham: The Original Man Behind Bill W.” by Leslie B. Cole is one of the many inspirational and informational reads that will be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017.



Rogers Burnham: The Original Man behind Bill W.

Written by: Leslie B. Cole

Published by: Xlibris

Published date: December 20, 2011

Paperback price: $19.99

About the Author:

Leslie B. Cole, born in 1924 in Vermont, spent almost his entire childhood in the small town of Arlington. During the 1930s he experienced the Great Depression. He began his college education in 1944 at Antioch College in Yellow Spring, Ohio and finished a joint degree in Sociology and Psychology. His has devoted his career and works in the field of Vocational Rehabilitation of handicapped individuals. He has been employed in State and Federal agencies for 44 years, working in the areas of client counseling, administration and drafting Federal Regulations. After his retirement in 1989, he found interest in the AA program and began his research for the book “Rogers Burnham: The Original Man Behind Bill W.” He is currently residing in Colorado Springs, Colorado.