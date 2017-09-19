Simulcast Leadership Event: “LIVE2LEAD” Coming to Montgomery, AL

Live2Lead will be hosted in Montgomery, AL on October 6, 2017. With a line-up of world-class leadership experts, Live2Lead is designed to deliver the very best leadership content while equipping attendees with new perspectives, practical tools and key takeaways.

This worldwide leadership simulcast event will be hosted by Teach To Lead LLC at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Business Resource Center located at 600 S. Court Street.

Speakers include:

John C. Maxwell, leadership expert, bestselling author and coach. John C. Maxwell is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, coach and speaker, and was identified as the #1 leader in business by the AMA and the world’s most influential leadership expert by Inc. in 2014.

Dave Ramsey, personal money-management expert, best-selling author. America’s trusted voice on money and business, Ramsey is a personal money-management expert and extremely popular national radio personality. His seven best-selling books—“Financial Peace,” “More Than Enough,” “The Total Money Makeover,” “EntreLeadership,” “The Complete Guide to Money,” “Smart Money Smart Kids” and “The Legacy Journey”—have sold more than 10 million copies combined.

Cheryl Bachelder, Former CEO of Popeyes® Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. A passionate restaurant industry executive who most recently served as the CEO of Popeyes® Louisiana Kitchen, Inc., Bachelder is known for her crisp strategic thinking, franchisee-focused approach, development of outstanding leaders and teams and superior financial performance. She was chosen as the #1 servant leader by Inc. Magazine among a Top Ten List of the World’s Best Servant Leaders.

Warrick Dunn, former NFL Running Back, Partner of the Atlanta Falcons. After a 12-year career in the NFL, Dunn retired and in 2009 was approved by the NFL owners to become a limited partner of the Atlanta Falcons. Through Homes for the Holidays, Dunn honors his mother, Betty Smothers, who was a Baton Rouge police officer who, as a single-mother of six, strived for the American dream of homeownership. While working, Smothers was killed and was never able to realize that dream. The program has assisted over 152 single parents and 409 dependents nationwide with achieving first-time homeownership. In 2002, Dunn founded Warrick Dunn Charities to improve lives through innovative programming inspired by his journey.

Live2Lead is being presented to Montgomery and the Tri-County Area by Teach To Lead LLC and Douglas Watson, an Executive Director and Independent Certified Trainer, Speaker and Coach of the John Maxwell Team.

Doors open at 7:00 am for registration. The event begins at 8:00am and concludes at 12 noon. Tickets are $50.00 per person with discounts for groups of four or more. Registration and ticket purchase are online at www.live2leadmontgomery.com.

Additional information may obtained by contacting Douglas Watson at 334-538-4877 or email at dwatson@teach2leadllc.com