Detective Novel Highlights Satanic Ritual Abuse

Fancy a novel that combines the thrill of police action with the blood and gore of a satanic ritual? Pick Frank Atchley’s police procedural “A Birthday to Die For” (CreateSpace Independent Publishing, 2015).

Thriller fans may get a scare out of police officers discussing satanic ritual abuse but will feel upbeat and ecstatic once they pursue Satanists and bring them to justice.



A failed human sacrifice spurs events in “A Birthday to Die For.” Thirteen years ago, Kae Carlson was raped by a satanic cult’s high priest on her 13th birthday. Since she failed to deliver a baby to be sacrificed, she is to be killed or sacrificed on her 26th birthday, which is just three weeks away when she approaches clinical psychologist Dr. Paula Mitchell for help. Realizing she cannot save Kae on her own, she calls homicide detective Jerry Riggs for help.



A skeptic at first, Riggs believes in Kae’s story after he views her tapes, being convinced when he watches her switches multiple personalities. He then seeks his colleagues’ help in pinning down the satanic cult hell-bent on sacrificing Kae. Will they be able to save her on time?



“A Birthday to Die For” will drive readers to recall the Satanic ritual abuse hysteria that made headlines during the late 1980s and early 1990s. The thriller emphasizes the important role psychology plays in investigations into satanic ritual abuse and the challenges police officers encounter when dealing with satanic cults and criminal groups that operate secretly.



Atchley’s “A Birthday to Die For” is available at Amazon.



A Birthday to Die For

Written by Frank Atchley

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date: July 27, 2015

Paperback price: $12.95



About the Author



Frank Atchley is a retired police officer. He served twelve years as a homicide investigator before becoming an investigative sergeant for the Green River serial murder investigation in King County, Washington. Although the total number of victims cannot be accurately determined, in his jurisdiction, 48 women were murdered, the largest number of victims attributable to a serial killer in U.S. history. Atchley is very proud to have served on that task force whose members worked 24/7/365 to solve those murders. He retired at the rank of captain. He and his wife now reside in Henderson, Nevada.