IOC President in Los Angeles

Just days after the historic double allocation of the Olympic Games, to Paris for 2024 and Los Angeles four years later, the President joined the city’s Mayor, Eric Garcetti, Chairman of LA2028, in the “city of angels”.

Throughout his visit, President Bach was joined by IOC members in the United States Anita DeFrantz, recently elected as an IOC Vice-President, and Angela Ruggerio, Chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission.

At the historic LA Coliseum, which will again host athletics at the Olympic Games 2028, President Bach met Olympic gold medallist Rafer Johnson, who lit the Olympic cauldron back in 1984.

During a visit to City Hall to meet members of the Council, the President joined Mayor Garcetti at a press conference.

“The Olympic Games are so much more than an event; this is a movement,” said the Mayor. “Los Angeles will use the Games as a spark to bring about the things we want to see - to change this city and give an opportunity to young people to improve their lives through sport,” he added.

President Bach described Los Angeles as “a city that is diverse and follows the Olympic ideals - vibrant, inspiring and forward-looking”. He said that the great optimism of the city and its people was an important factor in reaching the historic agreement.

IOC members Alex Gilady and Anant Singh were also in Los Angeles.