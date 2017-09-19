Boeing’s hypocrisy

Bombardier shares Boeing’s commitment to a level playing field, but in this case, they were not even on the field. Delta ordered the C Series because Boeing stopped making an aircraft of the size Delta needed years ago. It is pure hypocrisy for Boeing to say that the C Series launch pricing is a “violation of global trade law” when Boeing does the same for its new aircraft. Boeing’s self-serving actions threaten thousands of aerospace jobs around the world, including thousands of U.K and U.S. jobs and billions of purchases from the many U.K. and U.S. suppliers who build components for the C Series. The U.S. government should reject Boeing’s attempt to tilt the playing field in its favor and impose an indirect tax on the U.S. flying public through unjustified import tariffs.