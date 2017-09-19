Epson to Showcase 6-Axis and SCARA Robots as well as Label Printing Solutions at Pack Expo

Who: Epson will be participating in the upcoming Pack Expo show in Las Vegas with two booths to demonstrate its leading technology solutions for the packaging market.

Epson Robots will be launching a new All-in-One SCARA robot with an innovative technology feature, which reduces space requirements and simplifies setup. It addresses the need for a cost-effective and easy-to-use automation solution that is ideal for simple applications.

In addition, Epson will be showing its leading label printing solutions for the packaging market, including the SurePress® digital label press and ColorWorks® on-demand color label printers.

What: Robots Booth:

The Flexion ™ N2 6-Axis robot features a revolutionary compact folding arm design that reduces space requirements and maximizes motion efficiency.

Epson's powerful, compact and high speed G6 6-Axis robot leads the industry with the best in class cycle time backed by precision and motion range

Epson’s C8XL 6-Axis robot is compact and powerful with a SlimLine design allowing access into places similarly sized robots cannot reach

Epson’s LS3 is a fast, compact and low cost SCARA robot perfect for manufacturers searching for a reduced cost automation solution that delivers high performance and great reliability

Epson’s G3 compact and ultra-powerful SCARA robot achieves high speed, high precision and low vibration

Label Printers Booth:

SurePress: Epson’s SurePress digital label presses deliver industry-leading precise quality with extraordinary flexibility and exceptionally accurate color reproduction, providing pre- and post-press versatility to meet the demand of various labels and package printing needs. The SurePress L-4033AW is an easy-to-operate digital label press designed to print high-quality labels. The SurePress L-6034VW is Epson’s first single-pass industrial press, delivering precise quality and high-speed printing ideal for jobs across all industries. Both models deliver increased profitability with decreased production time.

ColorWorks: Epson's ColorWorks on-demand color label printers increase productivity and reduce the cost of using pre-printed labels, delivering dependable, commercial inkjet printing with fast-drying, durable color inks. The ColorWorks C7500GE is ideal for demanding, high-volume environments that require customized glossy labels at a low cost, and it also ships with Wasatch SoftRIP Label Edition for powerful color management.

Loftware Participation: Based on its recent partnership announcement, Epson will be showcasing the Loftware Enterprise Labeling Solutions offering in its booth. Designed to support the growing demand for color label printing, Loftware now delivers native print drivers that use EPSON ESC/Label language across its Enterprise Labeling Solutions. The native printer drivers maximize speed and performance for the Epson ColorWorks C7500 and C7500GE on-demand inkjet label printers, which is a vital part of Loftware's solutions that companies rely on to address complex labeling challenges across their global supply chains.

When: Sept. 25- 27, 2017

Where: Pack Expo Las Vegas, Las Vegas Convention Center

Epson Robots booth S-6372

Epson Label Printers booth S-8063

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC controlled precision factory automation, with an installed base of well over 55,000 robots worldwide and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC based platform. Building on a 35+ year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 72,000 employees in 88 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson’s regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com

Note: EPSON, SurePress and ColorWorks are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Flexion is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks.