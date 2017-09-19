Volkswagen supports the largest-ever exhibition of contemporary German art in China

The largest collection of contemporary German art ever assembled was opened in the presence of Luo Shugang, Minister of Culture of the People’s Republic of China, and Sigmar Gabriel, German Minister for Foreign Affairs today. One of the eight venues that will be used as platforms for cultural exchanges as part of the “Deutschland 8” exhibition will be the Taimiao Temple in the Forbidden City. The exhibitions will be complemented by a number of learning opportunities that Volkswagen Group China will offer to interested individuals and that will enable them to expand their understanding of art.

With its paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography, video art and installations, the exhibition “Deutschland 8” will underscore the positions of Germany’s most influential contemporary artists. This major cultural project will be one of the highlights marking the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Germany. It is being made possible by the support of Volkswagen Group China. In particular, the company is helping organizers invite people to explore art and to awaken their creative urges.

A vehicle fleet provided by Volkswagen Group China will link the eight exhibition sites, where works by such artists as Gerhard Richter, Karl Otto Götz, Hito Steyerl, Katharina Grosse, Joseph Beuys, Georg Baselitz, Neo Rauch and Andreas Gursky will be displayed. The younger generation of German artists will also be widely represented with works by Michael Sailstorfer, Jorinde Voigt, Sebastian Riemer, Alicja Kwade and Andreas Mühe, among others. In a symposium, Volkswagen will facilitate a direct dialogue between Chinese and German artists. In addition, Volkswagen Group China will provide online documentation where interested individuals can also get to know contemporary German art outside the context of the exhibition sites.

At the opening of the exhibition in Beijing, Professor Dr. Jochem Heizmann, a member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG as well as the President and CEO of Volkswagen Group China, stressed one point: “Volkswagen Group is much more than just a car maker. We are part of the world we live and work in and take on responsibility by supporting cultural and social activities – worldwide as well as in China. We are convinced, Deutschland 8 is a remarkable landmark in the prosperous cultural exchange between China and Germany. It will bring together both cultures to the benefit of all.”

The entire project “Deutschland 8” has been organized by the Foundation for Art and Culture in Bonn and the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing. It will comprise the following exhibitions:

• “Paradigms of Art – Contemporary Art in Germany,” Museum of the Central Academy of Fine Art, Beijing

• “Traces of Memory – Masterpieces of Contemporary German Painting,” Taimiao Temple in the Forbidden City

• “The Language of Photography and the Düsseldorf School,” Minsheng Modern Art Museum, Beijing

• “Informal Art in Germany,” Red Brick Art Museum, Beijing

• “Arrested Time – New Media Art from Germany,” Today Art Museum, Beijing

• “Dialogue – the Spatial Dimension of Color,” Yuan Art Museum, Beijing

• “Next Generation – Young German Art,” Whitebox Art Center, Beijing

A symposium for German and Chinese artists will also be held at the Central Academy of Fine Arts.

With its support for “Deutschland 8,” Volkswagen is continuing a relationship with China that extends back more than 30 years. Through its backing, Volkswagen Group China (VGC) is combining not only the Group’s automotive activities, but also its work on behalf of social and cultural initiatives. Just recently, VGC promoted the continued education of young musicians and orchestras in China and initiated a prize for young musicians.

The cultural support in China is also a key element of the Volkswagen AG’s international activities on behalf of art and culture. Along with Volkswagen Group America, the company is a longtime supporter of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), MoMA PS1 and its pacesetting educational projects. Volkswagen AG also supports the Nationalgalerie – Staatliche Museen zu Berlin and the Victoria & Albert Museum (V&A) in London. In addition, Volkswagen AG is a partner of this year’s documenta and the “Deutschen Saison” (German Season) in Qatar.