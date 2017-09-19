Nestlé to help 10 million young people access economic opportunities

Nestlé has today announced a new ambition for its global youth initiative: Nestlé needs YOUth. By 2030, Nestlé will help 10 million young people around the world have access to economic opportunities.

The global initiative brings together all of the efforts to support young people around the world that Nestlé undertakes on its own and with others, including the Alliance for YOUth.

In addition to employability, the initiative now also focuses on the next generation of farmers and entrepreneurs across Nestlé’s value chain. It also seeks to encourage innovation, including through a challenge on the HENRi@Nestlé open innovation platform.

Nestlé is backing up its commitment by being one of the first companies to join the Global Initiative on Decent Jobs for Youth led by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider made the announcements today in New York. He was speaking at events around the UN General Assembly week. He stressed that investing in young people is important to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. At the same time, it is a far-sighted investment for companies as it boosts economies and business.

