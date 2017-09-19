Kering Once Again Ranked The Most Sustainable Company In The Luxury Industry By The Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Kering has been recognised for the 3rd time as the Industry Leader in the 2017 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in the ’Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods’ sector. Considered as the standard for measuring corporate sustainability, the DJSI awarded Kering the top score overall for its environmental and social performance in its sector, following a comprehensive assessment against 23 criteria across 3 categories, and compared to its sector and Luxury peers.

Kering’s efforts to embed sustainability across its entire supply chain and the progressive targets linked to the Group’s new 2025 sustainability strategy have translated into industry-leading results. Kering’s leadership was particularly highlighted in its achievement of ‘Industry Best’ scores within the Economic, Environmental and Social Dimension categories, including the areas of: Product Stewardship, Operational Eco-Efficiency, Labour Practice Indicators, Brand Management, Human Capital Development and Stakeholder Engagement.

“To be included again as the ‘Industry Leader’ in the DJSI annual ranking is an honour and a testament to our long-time commitment and continued efforts to set the highest standards of best practices in Luxury,” said Marie-Claire Daveu, Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of international institutional affairs of Kering. “I am particularly proud that this year we received the top score overall in Product Stewardship, which reflects the strides we have been making on eco-design, material recycling and regeneration, and innovation.”

The DJSI is the gold standard for corporate sustainability and tracks the leading sustainability-driven companies based on RobecoSAM’s analysis of financially material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and S&P DJI’s robust index methodology. The DJSI’s ESG assessment criteria achieves deeper insights into companies’ sustainability practices and, in turn, enables investors to analyse the many economic, environmental and social factors that are relevant to companies’ success.

