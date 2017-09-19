Steelcase Announces New Relationship with Danish Design Company Bolia

Steelcase together with Bolia, a contemporary Danish furniture designer and maker, announces a new relationship. Steelcase will offer an exclusive curated collection of Bolia designs, including sofas, armchairs and tables, to customers throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa with availability expected in November 2017. This Bolia collection complements Steelcase’s broad portfo+’lio, offering exciting design options born out of its Scandanavian roots, distributed by the largest dealer network in the industry.

“Bolia offers superior craftsmanship and creative excellence in its furnishings that can bring sophistication and beauty into the places people work. This new relationship helps architects, designers and clients by providing convenient access to breadth of design choices, supported by reliable, commercial distribution,” said Yvan Stehly, Vice President, EMEA Marketing.

Bolia uses its Nordic heritage to create atmospheres built on warmth and bold and luxurious materials. The Bolia design team presents its collection in its design stores in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Holland, Belgium, Austria and Switzerland with online sales to all EU countries. Both partners see potential beyond EMEA in the Americas and Asia Pacific and plan to explore these regions as a subsequent step.

“With a shared love for design, quality and creativity, Bolia products complement Steelcase beautifully,” said Lars Lyse Hansen, CEO, Bolia. “We’re incredibly excited about the new relationship with Steelcase. Together, we can transform offices into creative, inspiring places to work.”

Steelcase partners with a diverse network of thought-leaders and organizations around the world. These partners enrich its offering, contribute to continuous learning and promise greater value to Steelcase customers. Bolia is the latest of recently announced global and regional Steelcase partners.

For more information on Steelcase and Bolia, visit www.steelcase.com/partners or www.bolia.com/en/steelcase.