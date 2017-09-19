Homelessness Highlighted in New Contemporary Fiction
Surgeon-writer tackles homelessness in modern-day society
More than just a romantic novel, My Dear Clochard confronts several hard themes, including privilege and social inequality. Set in Paris during winter, it follows Nicole Beauvier de la Chapelle, a still-beautiful and spirited lady in her sixties.
The ability to sympathize with the marginalized of society is the overarching sentiment in A. Elio Borme’s newest romantic novel, My Dear Clochard.
Watching a documentary about the clochards of Paris one evening, she is shocked to see a familiar face in the clip, wandering in Trocadéro with the homeless: Pierre Barbisson, an old classmate from the Sorbonne and the great love of her life. She arranges to meet Pierre, and he tells her that he has chosen to be homeless. He sympathizes with their struggles and prefers them to the modern way of living. Nicole’s fondness for Pierre is reignited—and perhaps their old romance, too?
My Dear Clochard was one of the books featured at the AJC Decatur Book Festival from September 1 to 3, 2017. The festival is the largest independent book festival in the country, where authors and industry professionals in the field of self-publishing and marketing gather from all over the world.
About the Author
Antonio Elio Borme was a surgeon by profession. Having practiced medicine in Italy, England, Canada, and the United States, he is now retired and committed to becoming a full-time writer.
