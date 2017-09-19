BroadSoft Hailed as Top Unified Communications Offering in CommsTrader Reader Poll

BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSFT) a global market leader in cloud business software for unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and provider of collaboration and contact center as a service (CCaaS), was announced as the top UCaaS provider in an industry poll by popular industry publication, CommsTrader. In July, CommsTrader asked unified communications (UC) professionals to share their input on key vendors across the landscape, given their first-hand experience using available platforms. For more details on the impetus for the poll as well as methodology, read the full article from CommsTrader: Who Kicks UC-aaS? BroadSoft Takes the Iron Throne of #UComs.

The CommsTrader research was conducted among a large sample size, with more than 2,200 UC users and professionals participating, and was not open to influence by sponsors. The editorial team at CommsTrader recognized that many prominent industry reports are influenced largely by analysts who are removed from the day-to-day activities, and as Publisher Rob Scott noted in the most recent article, “...we thought it was time to ask the audience and deliver a UC poll that listened to the thoughts and opinions of people actively working in the unified communications space.” To ensure that potential buyers get the best possible view of the landscape, each comment left by users during the voting period needed 100 votes in order to mitigate influence from false votes. More than 2,000 comments were made by participants in the voting process.

“We are thrilled that the UC community identified BroadSoft as the top UCaaS technology provider,” said Taher Behbehani, chief digital marketing officer, BroadSoft. “There’s no greater pleasure than knowing that our users find our solutions indispensable to their productivity and workflows - especially in an industry with such fierce competition.”

The BroadSoft Business portfolio provides fully integrated, enterprise-ready cloud PBX, unified communications, team collaboration and contact center services. BroadSoft UC-One, part of the BroadSoft Business portfolio, is a suite of cloud communications and collaboration solutions that provide integrated business phone services, messaging and presence, audio and video conferencing, screen sharing, file sharing and virtual meeting rooms. The offerings help enterprise users conduct business wherever they are, whether on mobile, smartphone or traditional computer.

BroadSoft invites the UC community to participate in the discussion on social media by using the hashtag #UComs. They can also tag the BroadSoft Twitter handle at @BroadSoftNews.

About BroadSoft:

BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud PBX, unified communications, team collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers across 80 countries. We are the market share leader for cloud unified communications with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world’s top 30 service providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application suite empowers users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.