Pastor Reveals Strong Arguments for the Existence of God

Pastor Joseph Okello teaches believers and nonbelievers alike about discovering God in his book, Revisiting God: A Common Sense Approach to Theism.

Okello tackles different arguments that can be used to support the scriptures. He provides answers to the difficult questions Christians face when asked about God’s true existence without sacrificing the biblical truth. He derives the reasons from what unbelievers say about God’s existence and from the answered prayers of the believers at the experiential and theoretical level of relationship with God.

Topics such as the meaninglessness the unbelievers feel when they are in dire situations and the power of Jesus Christ as presented in concrete evidence are also included in the book. This book is a guide to the reader in making strong arguments and having stronger and continuous faith in God.

Revisiting God: A Common Sense Approach to Theism was featured during the annual celebration of books at the AJC Decatur Book Festival. From September 1 to 3, over eighty-thousand people enjoyed the books and various festivities at the downtown Decatur area.





Revisiting God: A Common Sense Approach to Theism

Written by Joseph B. Onyango Okello

About the Author

Joseph Okello is an associate professor of philosophy and ethics at the Asbury Theological Seminary. He has taught philosophy and ethics at the Asbury University and the University of Kentucky. He is also the assistant pastor at First United Methodist Church of Oviedo, Florida. He earned his MA and PhD in philosophy at the University of Kentucky and his master of divinity at the Asbury Theological Seminary in Lexington, Kentucky.