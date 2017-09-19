Hulu Becomes First Streaming Service In History To Take Home Outstanding Drama Series At 69th Annual Primetime Emmy® Awards

At the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy® Awards ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Hulu became the first streaming service in history to win a Primetime Emmy Award in the Best Series category for its critically acclaimed, breakout drama series The Handmaid’s Tale. The premium streaming service garnered its first-ever Emmy Awards for The Handmaid’s Tale and documentary The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years, bringing its total to ten Emmy Award wins for the night.

In addition to becoming the first streaming service to nab an Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actress Elisabeth Moss also took home her first Emmy Award for her standout role as Offred in The Handmaid’s Tale, and Ann Dowd received her first-ever Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. The series also received Emmy Awards for Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

Last weekend, at the Creative Arts Emmys, Hulu garnered two wins for its first-released documentary, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years, and three wins for breakout drama series, The Handmaid’s Tale. Hulu’s total wins for the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy® Awards include:

The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Drama Series – The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Elisabeth Moss

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Ann Dowd

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series – Alexis Bledel

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series – Reed Morano

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series – Bruce Miller

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour) – Colin Watkinson

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Or Fantasy

Program (One Hour Or More) – Julie Berghoff, Evan Webber, Sophie Neudorfer

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

“When we set out to make this series, we were dedicated to the vision and passion of Bruce Miller and Warren Littlefield to pay tribute to Margaret Atwood’s original masterpiece. To be recognized for that vision and make history for it today is a true testament to the incredible cast and creative team of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’” stated Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins. “Tonight we celebrate Bruce, Warren, Lizzie, Reed, Alexis, Colin, Julie, Evan, Sophie, and everyone who worked tirelessly to make a story that has resonated with people around the globe. To say that we are honored would be an understatement. We are happy beyond words to receive this recognition from the academy and even happier to continue our partnership with this incredibly talented team for season two.”

Since its premiere earlier this year, The Handmaid’s Tale has continued to spark conversation and draw new viewers week-to-week. The complete first season of The Handmaid’s Tale is now streaming in its entirety on Hulu and has recently picked up for a second season, set to premiere on Hulu in 2018.

In addition to being a home for Primetime Emmy Award-nominated original programming, Hulu boasts a complete library of full seasons of hit, Emmy nominated series that stream exclusively on the service. Popular Primetime Emmy Award-nominated series that are now streaming, only on Hulu, include This Is Us, Saturday Night Live, Fargo, Black-ish, The Voice, Dancing With the Stars, Homeland, Bob’s Burgers, South Park and more.

About The Handmaid’s Tale

The Handmaid’s Tale follows the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States. The series is created, executive produced and written for television by Bruce Miller (THE 100), who serves as the series’ showrunner. The Handmaid’s Tale is executive produced by Miller, Warren Littlefield (Fargo), Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears and Ilene Chaiken. Margaret Atwood is a consulting producer for the series. The Handmaid’s Tale is produced by MGM Television and marks the first collaboration for an original series between Hulu and MGM.

About The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years

Featuring rare and exclusive footage, The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years is produced with the full cooperation of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison. White Horse Pictures’ Grammy Award-winning Nigel Sinclair, Scott Pascucci and Academy Award®-winner and Emmy® Award-winner Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment produced with Howard. Apple Corps Ltd.’s Jeff Jones and Jonathan Clyde serve as executive producers, along with Imagine’s Michael Rosenberg and White Horse’s Guy East and Nicholas Ferrall.

About Hulu

Hulu is a leading premium streaming service that offers instant access to live and on demand channels, original series and films, and a premium library of TV and movies to millions of subscribers in the U.S. Since its launch in 2008, Hulu has consistently been at the forefront of entertainment and technology. Hulu is the only streaming service that offers both ad-supported and commercial-free current season shows from the largest U.S. broadcast networks; libraries of hit TV series and films; and acclaimed original series including Emmy Award-winning series The Handmaid’s Tale, The Mindy Project, The Path, 11.22.63, the Golden Globe® nominated comedy series Casual, as well as the upcoming Future Man, Castle Rock, Marvel’s Runaways and The Looming Tower. In 2017, Hulu added live news, entertainment and sports from 21st Century Fox, The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal, CBS Corporation and The CW, Turner Networks, A+E Networks and Scripps Networks Interactive to its offering – making it the only TV service that brings together live, on-demand, originals, and library content all in one place, across living room and mobile devices.