GE Appoints Two New Digital Officers

GE [NYSE: GE] announced the appointment of two new company officers.

Eddie Amos has been promoted to Vice President of Industrial Applications & Chief Technology Officer, GE Digital. Amos first entered the digital industry in 2000 as Vice President, Business Technology Group for webMethods in Arlington, VA. He then worked for Microsoft for nine years as Partner and General Manager, Developer Platforms and Tools, followed by two years managing the developer ecosystem as the Vice President of Software Systems at Juniper Networks. With GE Digital’s acquisition of Meridium, Amos joined GE Digital to continue his role as Chief Technology Officer. He has degrees from American University and Virginia Polytechnic and State University.

Nasrin Rezai has been promoted to Vice President and Global Chief Information and Product Cyber Security Officer, GE Digital. She has held the position of GE Chief Information Security Officer since 2016. Previously, Rezai was the Global Chief Information Security Officer for GE Capital and GE Corporate before moving to her current position. Prior to GE, Rezai worked for twenty years in Technology Risk, Strategy and Operations and Senior Management roles at State Street Bank, Cisco Systems, and Hewlett Packard Company. She holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in information technology and computer science. She also holds an executive certification from Harvard and Cambridge.

