Gensler Reinforces Sustainability Commitment by Doubling Impact in Just Two Years

Gensler, a global architecture, design and planning firm, is leading the charge for actionable sustainability solutions in its Impact by Design 2017 report, building on its decision to sign the Paris Pledge for Action last year. According to the new report, Gensler’s recent project portfolio is designed to save more than 11 million metric tons of CO2 each year. This achievement underscores Gensler’s commitment to the American Institute of Architecture’s goal that every project is designed to reach net-zero for energy and water consumption by 2030.

The Impact by Design 2017 report features a how-to guide for the architecture and design industry to leverage innovative, sustainable urban, building and interior design strategies such as:

• Incorporating new technologies to reduce energy waste and integrate renewable energy into new and existing buildings, neighborhoods and campuses;

• Using predictive models that can reduce power usage to more accurately meet actual occupancy demand in the workplace; and

• Collaborating across design, construction and operations teams to incentivize strategies that reduce energy use.

“Cities are responsible for 70 percent of global CO2 emissions, and the global buildings sector disproportionately drives urban energy demand and consumption. With historic population growth projected in the world’s cities, the time is now for architecture and design to help build a more sustainable future,” said Diane Hoskins, Co-CEO of Gensler. “At Gensler, we believe that the purpose of our work is creating a better world through the power of design, and every project has a part to play. We want to partner with the design community at large to improve sustainable performance now and for the future.”

Gensler will speak to its strategy to reduce CO2 emissions in the built environment as a partner at this year’s Climate Week NYC, September 18-24. On September 18, Hoskins will participate on a panel as part of the “Building Ambition to 2050: Action Towards 100% Net Zero Carbon Buildings” event, which addresses why and how the private sector must share in the responsibility to achieve net zero carbon emissions buildings.

