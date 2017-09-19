Malcolm Wilson Appointed to Lead XPO Logistics Europe

XPO Logistics Europe SA (ISIN FR0000052870, XPO) announced the appointment of Malcolm Wilson as chief executive officer. Richard Cawston has been promoted to the role of managing director-supply chain, Europe, the position previously held by Wilson.

Troy Cooper, XPO’s global chief operating officer, said, “Malcolm Wilson is uniquely qualified to lead XPO Logistics Europe. He’s a high-impact executive with a talent for getting results. Malcolm’s 23 years in the logistics industry include a decade at the helm of our multinational supply chain business in Europe. He has longstanding working relationships with our two divisional managing directors, Luis Gomez and Richard Cawston, making this a seamless transition for our transport and supply chain customers.”

Cooper had served as the company’s European chief executive since 2015, in addition to his position as global chief operating officer.

Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “I want to commend Troy for leading our European business through a highly successful integration over the last two years, and establishing the XPO brand in new markets. Troy’s international perspective as our chief operating officer is extremely valuable as we execute our growth strategy.”

Wilson has over two decades of senior executive experience in the supply chain industry. He most recently served as head of XPO’s logistics business in the UK and Europe, with P&L responsibility for approximately 30,000 employees in 15 countries. Previously, he spent eight years with XPO acquisition Norbert Dentressangle, where he led the logistics operations and was a member of the executive board. Under his leadership, the logistics business achieved global scale and became Norbert Dentressangle’s largest revenue-producing unit.

As of September 15, 2017, XPO Logistics Europe’s executive board consists of three members: Malcolm Wilson (President), Luis Gomez and Ludovic Oster.

Cawston has been with XPO Logistics Europe and its acquisition Norbert Dentressangle for 13 years. He most recently served as managing director-supply chain, UK and Ireland, with P&L responsibility for revenue of approximately €1 billion, 125 locations and 20,000 employees. During five years in that role, he steadily advanced XPO’s position as the number one provider of outsourced e-fulfillment in the UK and Ireland, delivering 30% revenue growth in 2016.

About XPO Logistics, Inc. and XPO Logistics Europe SA

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 31 countries, with over 90,000 employees and 1,435 locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service.

XPO’s corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. The company conducts the majority of its European operations through its subsidiary, XPO Logistics Europe SA, in which it holds an 86.25% controlling interest. The remaining stock is traded as XPO on Euronext Paris ¬- Isin FR0000052870. europe.xpo.com