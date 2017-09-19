TLC’s New ‘Trading Spaces’ Designers And Carpenters Must Prove Themselves In Digital Series, ‘Trading Spaces’ Hosted By Paige Davis

In an all-new six-part digital series, the TRADING SPACES alum designers and carpenters will put the “newbies” to the test with a slate of exciting challenges aimed to strengthen the skills they will need to transform rooms across America. TRAINING SPACES will be released on TLC GO Spring, 2018 and is presented by Lowe’s.

“We are thrilled to welcome back TRADING SPACES with a brand new multi-platform content experience,” said Scott Lewers, Senior vice President of Multi-Platform Programming and Digital Content at TLC. “TRAINING SPACES will give fans a unique introduction to the talented designers and carpenters we’re adding to the roster of one of our most classic series.”

The three new designers, John Gidding, Kahi Lee and Sabrina Soto will complete five design challenges to ensure they are ready to join the TRADING SPACES team. The tasks will not only test their design skills, but also how well they can work under extreme time constraints while flexing their creative muscles. With a limited amount of time to complete their design masterpiece, the rookies will be racing against the clock. In addition, new carpenters, Brett Tutor and Joanie Dodd’s assignment will be to build something unexpected in a short amount of time. Will the new designers and carpenters be up for the challenge?

TRADING SPACES is produced by Endemol Shine North America subsidiary Authentic Entertainment and is based on Endemol Shine UK format ‘Changing Rooms’, which was a top rated hit for the BBC for almost a decade achieving up to 12 million viewers and sold to 12 territories internationally.

