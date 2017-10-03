Book Opens Readers’ Eyes to the Pain and Sufferings in Life Encountered by the Author

“Crazy Girl: A Memoir About Trauma Inspired Change,” a book written by Jenifer Galvan, gives readers a glimpse of the terrible pain and sufferings she endured in life. There are times when one feels that pain is too unbearable to even consider thinking about, but one has to realize that there are other people who are suffering an even more terrible fate.

“Crazy Girl” will inspire readers and open their minds to the terrible fate suffered by people who survived different abuses in life. The author did a great job in putting together this very touching story. The book is well-written and is a great addition to one’s shelf collection of inspirational books.

“Crazy Girl” is one of the titles expected to be displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair. Said event will take place on October 11, 2017.

Crazy Girl: A Memoir About Trauma Inspired Change

Written by: Jenifer L. Galvan

Published by: Blurb

Published date: December 1, 2016

Paperback price: $12.50



About the author

Jenifer Galvan has her Associates Degree in Social and Human Services, her Bachelors in Liberal Studies with a Psychology focus, and a State Issued Peer Counselor. She used her formal education to explore her response to years of trauma. She became a Sexual Assault and Trauma Advocate. She is also a Court and Emotional Support Advocate for Friends and Family of Violent Crime Victims. As a professional, she’s worked with her local Program of Assertive Community Treatment as well as the Adult Intensive Outpatient Program. She aspires to change the world, one person at a time-through her clinical work, her writing, and seeking funding for her program, Peer Robots. Her hopes are to fill the gaps in the mental health system.