Atlanta Legal Nurse Consultant At The University of Georgia Constitution Day 2017

Atlanta legal nurse consultant Liz Buddenhagen listened to Dr. Michael J. Klarman of Harvard Law School speak about how the Philadelphia convention of 1787 completed and signed the U.S. Constitution. Dr. Klarman was the keynote speaker for the University of Georgia (UGA) annual Constitution Day celebration.



Klarman is a nationally renowned expert in Constitutional Law and Constitutional History. He has written a book entitled The Framers’ Coup: The Making of the U.S. Constitution. Klarman explained the reason he wrote book was because there was no single volume book that covered the entire process of the completing of the Constitution. He wrote in the words of the participants as much as possible by using quotes and he aimed to give a sharper edge on the interpretation of the Constitution.



He noted that the final version of the Constitution was different from what people expected or wanted in that it was extremely nationalizing and democracy restraining. “How did Philadelphia get this done?” Klarman described the political environment before and during the completion and signing of the document. Learned and affluent people did not trust ordinary people to solely influence politics. In the Philadelphia convention, essentially, the signers shifted power from the states to national government and thereby prevented popular opinion from having complete power.



Klarman went into a lot of description of the political environment of the times and how that environment and the closed doors, no public or press, allowed the Philadelphia convention to complete the Constitution where other conventions had failed.



Constitution Day falls on September 17 annually which was made a federal holiday in 2004.



About the Speaker:



Klarman joined Harvard Law School faculty in 2008. He received his B.A. and M.A. in political theory from the University of Pennsylvania and in 1980, his J.D. from Stanford Law School in 1983 and his D. Phil. In legal history from the University of Oxford (1988) where he was a Marshall Scholar. After law school in 1983, Klarman clerked for the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit (1983-1984). He joined the University of Virginia School of Law in 1987 and served there until 2008.



About Atlanta Legal Nurse:



Liz Buddenhagen, R.N. has been assisting Atlanta lawyers with their medical legal cases since 2005. For more information email Liz@BuddenhagenLNC.com , view Legal-Nurse-Consultant-LNC.com or call 770-725-2997.

