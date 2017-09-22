JigTalk to Speak at the 50th iDate Dating Industry Conference in London on October 3-4, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that JigTalk will present at the 50th international iDate Dating Industry Conference on October 3-4, 2017 in London.



Max Adamski, Co Founder and Creative Director of JigTalk will remind the audience that it’s what’s INSIDE that counts. In the build up to JigTalk’s version 1 launch on November 26th, he plans to reveal the juicy info from what was a turbulent, comedic journey from an idea on a Powerpoint to a business with investors in 3 different continents.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFWxpkwndUI



The 2017 iDate Conference held this October is the largest event for the European dating business, with founders and CEOs of the largest regional mobile and online dating companies in attendance.



Registration for the event can be made at http://www.idate2017.com/register-london-2017.php





ABOUT JIGTALK



If an addictive game and a fast-paced dating app had a baby… JigTalk would be that baby.



The press are calling it "The most gamified dating app on the planet”.

The Government has classed it "A certified edge-of-your-seat experience”.



Refer to it as you wish, but the JigTeam like to call it… THE BLIND DATING GAME.



The aim of this game is to EARN each other’s photo. A 16 piece puzzle is plonked over your face, popping away piece by piece as you exchange messages. Before you know it… boom. You’ve unveiled the whole face, you’ve unlocked three extra photos, and you’re getting jiggy with it in real life.



You see, swiping left/right on looks is like eating bananas with the skin on. You’re left with a bitter taste. Chewing through it is a chore. You know deep down that what you’re doing isn’t right.



So, peel back that banana skin, bite into the good stuff and remember, it’s what’s INSIDE that counts.



What are you waiting for? Go and get jiggy with it. Tell all of your mates. Enjoy those hot dates!





ABOUT THE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE



iDate is the largest summit and and conference covering all aspects of the business of dating. Since 2004, iDate has produced over 49 conferences worldwide, providing dating business professionals education, ideas, insight and networking to identify new opportunities, gain higher levels of traffic and revenue.



iDate London assembles CEOs from Britain and European dating industry sites into one room. The event discusses online dating, mobile dating, social dating, speed dating, affiliate marketing, matchmaking, software and other forms of the business.





