Author Offers a Guide in Achieving a Healthier Mind and Body

Health and wellness are of prime essence. They affect the individual’s totality and quality of living. In the absence of good health everything will be in chaos including the physical, emotional, intellectual and spiritual aspects of a person. Thus, achieving a balance healthy state must be given priority and attention.



The book, “How I Mastered Looking Young and Staying Healthy Naturally” is a practical source of health information. It serves as a guide to many in staying and improving the overall wellness and health. Several of the writings in this book are based on the significant experience of the author Alicia Lemourt-Hernandez. She also emphasizes her view of utilizing the natural approach and its favourable effects to a person’s health. The book also details some of the useful tips and recommendations such as proper hair and skin care as well as having a positive mindset.



This is a highly recommended book for those who eager to understand the importance of health and do the necessary things for a healthy, happy and peaceful lifestyle. Readers will certainly gain many interesting and helpful insights in this book in which they can practice and apply for a healthier mind and body. This is a good informational read.



“How I Mastered Looking Young and Staying Healthy Naturally” was one of the titles exhibited in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair, which was held last October 11, 2017.



How I Mastered Looking Young and Staying Healthy Naturally

Written by Alicia Lemourt-Hernandez

Published by Balboa Press

Published date December 15, 2015

Paperback price $20.59



About the Author

Alicia Lemourt-Hernandez was born in Cuba in 1953 and came to the US at age twelve. She has a cosmetology license and currently works in the hair restoration industry. In her book, she explains her true-life experiences in how she has been successful in slowing down the aging process and staying healthy at the same time using a natural approach.