Author Gives Readers a Breakthrough in Health in a Very Informative Book

“How I Mastered Looking Young and Staying Healthy Naturally,” a health book written by health buff Alicia Lemourt-Hernandez provides readers a guide to improve one’s quality of life. The author reveals how looking young, feeling young, and being healthy are achieved through first-hand experience. All these factors are rolled into one in this quite helpful and reader-friendly book.

The author promotes the natural way in achieving a better quality of life. The book covers various topics, including hair and skin care, overall health and, of course, mindset. The topic about mindset is one of the most important topics tackled in this book. Without the proper mindset, the goal to a healthy lifestyle will no longer be achievable because a healthy mindset is the first step in achieving a better quality of life.

The methods provided in this book are very practical, simple and achievable. “How I Mastered Looking Young and Staying Healthy Naturally” is a must-have and highly recommended to all adults who want to achieve a better quality of life through natural and simple ways.

“How I Mastered Looking Young and Staying Healthy Naturally” will soon be displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will take place on October 11, 2017.

How I Mastered Looking Young and Staying Healthy Naturally

Written by: Alicia Lemourt

Published by: Balboa Press

Published date: February 11, 2016

Paperback price: $20.59



About the author

Alicia Lemourt-Hernandez was born in Cuba in 1953 and came to the US at age twelve. She has a cosmetology license and currently works in the hair restoration industry. In her book, she explains her true-life experiences in how she has been successful in slowing down the aging process and staying healthy at the same time using a natural approach.