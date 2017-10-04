Author Offers Guidance to Repair Breaks in Mind Via an Inspiring Book

Oftentimes, we encounter negative thoughts and actions. We have come to associate these thoughts/action with being victimized by others’ actions and words. Until we overcome such actions, we do not realize that we create these experiences by breaks caused by mind. The breaks in mind cause unpleasant feelings and experiences that play out as conflict, chaos, unrest and discord for each of us as well as all those people surrounding us.

These breaks in our minds have been identified in the book of Jule Gaige titled “I Gave Up My Life to Find IT”. This book accounts the author’s personal journey in identifying the breaks in mind and how she came to repair them. The book also provides her journey to wholeness and realization of her real potential towards harmony, peace, and happiness. Aside from sharing the author’s personal account, what’s good about this book is that it provides guidance to the readers towards the process of repairing the breaks in mind to life renewal. This book undoubtingly shows a greater life purpose.

This is an inspiring book and highly-anticipated body, mind and soul growth book that is highly recommended for readers of all ages. One must grab the opportunity to get a copy of this book now!

The book “I Gave Up My Life to Find IT” will soon be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair that will be held on October 11, 2017.

I Gave Up My Life to Find IT

Written by and published by: Jule Gaige

Publication Date October 2005

Ebook price: 4.99; Available at: www.julegaige.com



About the Author

Jule Gaige achieved the standing of a successful lawyer and CPA, certified mediator, college lecturer, university teacher and seminar leader. In 1994, she followed her insight. Her writings describe her journey to wholeness beautifully and that our capacity is truly unlimited. Her book is filled with the divine message in Jule’s outpouring of understanding. She now lives all that she discovered and enjoys each moment, lovingly.