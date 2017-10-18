Author Presents a Wonderful Story Treat for Children

“G.W. Frog and the Pickle Barrel Time Machine” is one of the five books of the G.W. Frog series. It is written by George W. Everett who wonderfully shares the tale of G.W. Frog as well as the other significant characters including Morris Bullfrog and Grocer Cleo. The story chronicles the great exciting adventures of the characters in relation to the pickle barrel.



This children’s book not only provides a good plot for the readers but it also presents genuine emotions that are relatable and heart-warming. There are many moving parts in the novel that will surely bring fun, excitement and learning. The book also gives and reflects some of valuable lessons such humility and forgiveness.



“G.W. Frog and the Pickle Barrel Time Machine” also showcases interesting colourful depictions of the setting and the different characters. These drawings were creatively illustrated by the author and were uniquely filled with his own touch of style. These add up to the novel’s merit and will certainly engage and take the reader’s attention.



This book is a good book to read and share with children. It contains positive and enjoyable elements that make a great children’s book.



“G.W. Frog and the Pickle Barrel Time Machine” was one of the titles exhibited in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair, which was held last October 11, 2017.



G.W. Frog and the Pickle Barrel Time Machine

Written by George W. Everett

Published by WestBowPress

Published date April 17, 2012

Paperback price $16.95



About the Author

Dr. George W. Everett has written over forty books dealing with faith-based issues, as well as five children’s books stressing morals and mutual respect to one another. Dr. George and his wife, Diane, have celebrated fifty years of marriage and have pastored two churches for over thirty years of ministry in Southern California. George has illustrated other children’s books for various authors and has worked as a cartoonist and manufacturer of children’s furniture for over forty years.