Devoted Pastor Writes His Fourth Series of Children’s Book

Long time ago, Morris Bullfrog, G.W. Frog’s grandpa, used to lend a hand in their town’s only general store. It is owned by Leo Cleo, a man Morris Bullfrog shared a good relationship with.

One day, Morris saw an intriguing barrel of pickles in Leo’s store. The first time he saw it, he knew he wanted it so badly. He finds it interesting and made a deal with Leo – to work in his store and have the empty barrel as his payment. Leo did not hesitate to grant Morris’ request. The bullfrog would stand on the cash register, greet the customers, and persuade them to buy the pickles. However, those pickles would never run out. What could be the possible secret of that special barrel? What will Morris discover?

“G.W. Frog and the Pickle Barrel Time Machine” is a well-written children’s book and is the fourth book of Dr. George Everett’s G.W. Frog series. This book will definitely make the readers, especially the young ones, enjoy the story and the moral lessons it possesses.

The book “G.W. Frog and the Pickle Barrel Time Machine” will be proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which will take place this coming October 11, 2017. Save the date and don’t forget to grab a copy!



G.W. Frog and the Pickle Barrel Time Machine

Written by: George W. Everett

Published by: WestBowPress Publishing

Published Date: April 17, 2012

Paperback price: $16.95



About the author

Dr. George has written over forty books dealing with faith-based issues, as well as five children’s books stressing morals and mutual respect to one another. Dr. George and his wife, Diane, have celebrated fifty years of marriage and have pastored two churches for over thirty years of ministry in Southern California. George has illustrated other children’s books for various authors and has worked as a cartoonist and manufacturer of children’s furniture for over forty years.