Pastor Unveils What Happened After the Curse

“Beyond the Curse is a spiritual book written by Pastor Ludie Lynch, Jr. that expands on how Jesus saved His people from that self-defeating cursed life that everyone was supposed to live. “Beyond the Curse” is what happened when the Son of God came to be nailed on the cross, die, and rose to life again dissolving with Him the curse that should have been everyone’s, so that the blessings of Abraham might come on the Gentiles. Those who have faith are beyond it. The blessings are what are among His people, and the curse is way behind them.

This powerful book enriches its readers with the knowledge on how to live in the blessings of God. Written brilliantly, it shows the path to the blessed life so that the readers may choose to follow the way to live beyond the curse. A food for thought, a food for the soul, a wondrous path to blessings that one must see through to know that what is in the now is beyond the curse, and that the life everyone has now is full of the Saviour’s blessings.

A true eye opener, the essence of gratefulness and the embodiment and proclamation of salvation, all richly presented in the book, truly a blessing that one must hold. The book “Beyond the Curse” was one of those presented at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair last October 11, 2017. With great intentions, may this book full of blessings be found in the hands of the worthy, everyone.



Beyond the Curse

Written by: Pastor Ludie Lynch, Jr.

Published by: XLIBRIS

Published date: June 31, 2009

Paperback price: $ 15.99



About the author

Ludie Lynch, Jr. is a published author, a Senior Pastor, and the Overseer and Apostle of Word of Faith Christian Life Center also known as The Pentagon of Faith. He was born on April 10, 1950, in Delhi, Louisiana. He founded the Word of Faith Christian Life Center in 1992. His ministry includes a simple message on preaching the word of God with emphasis on drug and alcohol addictions.