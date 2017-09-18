IHG crowned industry leader for sustainability in the 2017 S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

This achievement means that IHG will receive listings on the 2017 S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index, the most prestigious global benchmarks for corporate economic, environmental and social performance.

Paul Snyder, Vice President – Corporate Responsibility, IHG, commented: “We are thrilled to be listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, which are the gold standard for recognising sustainability performance. As one of the world’s leading hotel companies, we put sustainability right at the heart of how our hotels operate and this achievement is testament to our long-standing commitment to Responsible Business practices. It is also much-deserved recognition for the hard work and collaboration of so many of our people, owners and partners over a number of years, including in thousands of our hotels worldwide.”

In RobecoSAM’s Industry Group Leader Report, IHG ranked first for several criteria, including climate strategy, code of business conduct, human rights, stakeholder engagement, and customer relationship management.

The report noted that IHG had ‘achieved the leadership position in the Consumer Services sector, with outstanding performance in the industry’s most material issues’. It also commented that ‘the nature of the hospitality sector demands a holistic and clear understanding of guests’ needs in order to guarantee long term business viability’, commending IHG for demonstrating ‘strong client orientation which in turn has been rewarded with high levels of client satisfaction in 2016 (and constantly increasing since 2013).’

A key driver of IHG’s success has been the IHG Green Engage™ system, an online sustainability tool that helps hotels manage and minimise their impact on the environment. RobecoSAM’s report said that the ‘system provides IHG with accurate and auditable data on its carbon emissions and it is used as a tool to prepare the company for tighter existing and new building standards.’

The IHG Green Engage™ system was launched in 2009 and rolled out across all IHG hotels globally in 2014. It allows hotels to set and track property-specific reduction goals for carbon, energy, water and waste. It also gives IHG hotels access to more than 200 actions or ‘Green Solutions’, which can be implemented to build and operate sustainable properties. More than 15,000 Green Solutions were implemented through the programme in 2016 alone.