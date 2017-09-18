Best Western Introduces Three New Hotels In Georgia

Best Western Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, continues its global expansion with the addition of three new affiliated hotels in the country of Georgia. The openings of Best Western Kutaisi, Best Western Plus Bakuriani and Best Western Plus Batumi are part of the company’s strategy to expand in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Georgia. All three properties target different markets and are very unique – as one is a city center property, one is a ski resort and the other is a seafront hotel.

The newly-built Best Western Kutaisi is the only internationally-branded hotel in the city. The property is perfectly located in the heart of Kutaisi, Georgia’s legislative capital, which is also the home of the Parliament of Georgia. The hotel is less than two miles away from Kutaisi International Airport and is close to the historic center of the city, known for its cobbled streets, carefully restored 19th century houses and the famous White Bridge. Guests will also find Kutaisi as the perfect place to stroll around and explore UNESCO World Heritage sites, such as Bagrati Cathedral and Gelati Monastery.

Best Western Kutaisi is designed to offer a modern feel, while at the same time respecting and highlighting traditional elements of Georgian culture. The hotel also features a panoramic restaurant and a bar with mesmerizing views of Kutaisi and the banks of the Rioni River, and a café where guests can enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast buffet each morning.

The newly-renovated Best Western Plus Bakuriani combines all of the key elements of a perfect skiing vacation. The hotel is located in Bakuriani - an alpine village surrounded with mountains and pinewoods. Bakuriani is one of the most famous ski resorts in the country and offers some of the best ski slopes. The newly-renovated five-story Best Western Plus Bakuriani features stylish and elegant guestrooms and suites, rustic-chic décor throughout the hotel, and an exceptional range of facilities including: several onsite dining options, complimentary parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and a panoramic spa and wellness center. During the ski season, the hotel also offers complimentary transfers to the ski slopes, which are located just a short drive from the hotel.

Best Western Hotels & Resorts has also introduced an ideal seafront hotel - Best Western Plus Batumi. Located less than a mile from the seafront promenade and overlooking the Black Sea, the newly-built hotel is an ideal place to stay while visiting Georgia’s vibrant summer holiday capital – Batumi. This is not only Georgia’s holiday capital, but also one of the fastest developing areas and one of the main port cities of the country. Best Western Plus Batumi is also close to the Batumi International Airport and is an optimal base to explore the city’s sights such as the Dancing Fountain, Batumi Archaeological Museum, Art Museum of Batumi and much more.

Guests looking to enjoy local cuisine won’t have to travel far, as the Best Western Plus Batumi features several onsite restaurants. Both “Terrace 7” and the “Lobby Lounge” offer signature Georgian and European culinary delights in a cozy and welcoming atmosphere.

“We are delighted to continue growing our presence in CIS and Georgia with our properties now being as diverse as city center hotels, beachfront and skiing resorts. These three new openings are driven by a strong demand for business and leisure travel as the tourism boom in Georgia continues. It is a very promising market for travel and tourism and we definitely see the potential for further expansion opportunities in this region,” said Suzi Yoder, Senior Vice President of International Operations, Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “The new openings offer very exciting and yet such different destinations to choose from for an unforgettable trip, whether it’s business or leisure.”



About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,100† hotels in more than 100† countries and territories worldwide. Best Western offers 10 hotel brands to suit the needs of developers and guests in every market: Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Vīb®, GLō®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, and BW Premier Collection®; as well as its recently launched franchise offerings: SureStay®, SureStay Plus® and SureStay Collection®. Now celebrating more than 70 years of hospitality, Best Western provides its hoteliers with global operational, sales and marketing support, and award-winning online and mobile booking capabilities. Best Western continues to set industry records regarding awards and accolades, including 64 percent of the brand’s North American hotels earning a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award in 2017, Business Travel News® ranking Best Western Plus and Best Western in the top three upper-mid-price and mid-price hotel brands for three years in a row, and Best Western receiving seven consecutive Dynatrace® Best of the Web awards for its leading hotel website. Best Western has also won eight consecutive AAA®/CAA® Lodging Partner of the Year awards, recognizing the brand’s commitment to providing exceptional service and great value to AAA’s 56 million members in the U.S. and Canada. Over 30 million travelers are members of the brand’s award-winning loyalty program Best Western Rewards®, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western hotel worldwide. Best Western’s partnerships with AAA/CAA and Harley-Davidson® provide travelers with exciting ways to interact with the brand. Through its partnership with Google® Street View, Best Western is the first major company of its size and scale to launch a virtual reality experience for customers, setting a new industry standard and reinventing how guests view hotels.