syncreon Expands Presence in Toledo Area

syncreon, a leading third party logistics services provider (3PL) and global provider of advanced supply chain services, has announced a major expansion of warehouse operations in Temperance, MI and Toledo, Ohio.

The Temperance facility will provide inbound logistics services including parts sequencing and parts metering to support vehicle assembly for FCA US LLC in Toledo, Ohio.

Parts sequencing involves gathering parts needed for assembly, placing them on a rack in the correct order for assembly, and shipping them to the final assembly site. Parts metering is the process of delivering small parts in bulk quantities to support just-in-time vehicle build schedules. The value-added sequencing and metering services will be coordinated and supported by both syncreon locations in Temperance and Toledo.

Jeff Genord, Vice President of Account Management at syncreon says, “This represents a major expansion of our core value-added services with an esteemed customer. We appreciate the partnership that has evolved between the syncreon and FCA US teams as we have worked to optimize their supply chain and deliver ongoing operational excellence.”

The Temperance warehouse will be used as a midway sequencing point before parts are sent to the FCA US plant for assembly. This warehouse is strategically located seven miles from the FCA US Toledo plant to ensure parts are delivered quickly and on time. The building is configured for efficient cross docking operations. The facility stretches 364,000 ft2 (27,900 m2) and is expected to create 270 new jobs in Bedford Township, MI. syncreon plans for the operation to go live in the fourth quarter of 2017.

About syncreon

syncreon is the leading specialized contract logistics company consistently recognized for its operational excellence, customer integration and creation of great opportunities for employees and stakeholder value. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, syncreon America Inc. is a global provider of advanced supply chain services that can be tailored to create specific customized solutions for their customers. They offer a range of 3PL and 4PL services in an asset-light business model to provide specialized transportation, inbound, outbound, fulfillment, and aftermarket logistics services to Automotive and High Tech customers. syncreon operates in over 20 countries, with more than 100 facilities, and approximately 13,000 employees.