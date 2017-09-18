Children’s Book Exhibits Illustrations and Stories That Matter

Two retirees have teamed up to bring young readers wise and whimsical fables from the heart of the Forest of Delphi. Authors John William Wisor and Nila Brereton Hagood present Grandpa Grey’s Timeless Tales (Revised Edition).



Grandpa Grey is an old and wise squirrel living in The Ancient Elm in the Forest of Delphi. The children of the forest come to listen to his wonderful stories of Iam, a young squirrel who hungers for adventure in the magical place called The Dream Realm. On his adventures, Iam meets fairies, unicorns, and trolls, and learns valuable lessons about life along the way.



“A delightful and surprising read,” says Andrew A. Beck, an Amazon customer from Weathersfield, Connecticut. “The book should appeal to intelligent young readers who enjoy discovering a new world populated by a plethora of young animals . . . whose adventures address such issues as independence, confidence, self-esteem, courage, betrayal, and friendship.”



Grandpa Grey’s Timeless Tales is filled with colorful illustrations and wonderful stories that will appeal not only to children but also to the young and adventurous heart. Now available in selected online book stores.



For more information about the book, visit www.grandpagreystimelesstales.com.





Grandpa Grey’s Timeless Tales (Revised Edition)

Written by John William Wisor and Nila Brereton Hagood

Paperback | $13.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



John William Wisor was an executive and management consultant in health care and nonprofit organization. He and his husband, Edward, live in Palm Springs.



Nila Brereton Hagood was in real estate management and commercial insurance sales. She has written magazine and newspaper articles, as well as a serial mystery novel. She currently lives with her husband, Jerry, in Palm Desert.

