CTA Signs ONC Interoperability Pledge

Today, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), with the support of the its Health and Fitness Technology Division Board, signed the Office of National Coordinator (ONC) interoperability pledge. The pledge lays out core commitments surrounding the use of electronic health records regarding consumer access, transparency and national standards, and best practices.



“CTA and the members of the our Health and Fitness Technology Division Board believe that we all have the responsibility to take action to achieve open, connected care for our communities,” said Kinsey Fabrizio, senior director of member engagement, CTA. “CTA’s pledge demonstrates the increasingly intertwined relationship between consumer tech and healthcare and our commitment to work across the connected care ecosystem to follow best practices.”



CTA’s Health and Fitness Technology Division Board, led by Qualcomm Life and Nokia, has been active in its work to establish best practices for health, fitness and wellness devices on the market along with CTA’s standardization efforts. Currently, standards activity is addressing an interoperability standards series for consumer EEG data as it relates to file storage as well as establishing principles of transparency for mobile health solutions and devices. Last year, CTA published two new standards defining accuracy testing for devices that count steps and terminology for devices that measure sleep.



“To further the ONC’s goals, we support the interoperability among health information systems enabling unrestricted exchange of digital health data,” said James Mault, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Qualcomm Life, and chairman of CTA’s health and fitness technology Division Board. “This is foundational to the success of delivery system reform.”