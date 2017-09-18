“Monsters Inside Me” Returns to Animal Planet For A New Fear Inducing Season Featuring All New Invaders

Not all monsters lurk in the shadows. Some of the most horrifying and destructive monsters are microscopic in size and breach our immune systems to wreak havoc on our bodies. Host and biologist Dan Riskin provides scientific perspective on the cringe-worthy creatures making their homes within the hidden crevices of our bodies as MONSTERS INSIDE ME returns for an all-new season Sunday, October 15th at 9PM.

Season eight reveals some never before seen invaders causing the most gruesome cases yet with victims of deadly attackers such as parasites, viruses, bacteria, foreign objects and fungi. This season, MONSTERS INSIDE ME investigates mystifying medical cases including; a young girl with stabbing pains in her scalp infested with flesh-eating parasites, a young boy with a mysterious infection who becomes plagued with the sensation that something is alive inside his head, and a woman with a mysterious Teratoma filled with teeth and hair. Watch as doctors race the clock to diagnose and treat these debilitating and sometimes life-threatening illnesses before it’s too late.

MONSTERS INSIDE ME is produced for Animal Planet by Optomen Productions, an All3Media company. For Optomen, Ben Parry is showrunner, and Steve McLaughlin and Dominic Stobart are executive producers. For Animal Planet, Dawn Sinsel is the executive producer, Meredith Russell is the associate producer, and Paris Peckerman is the production coordinator.

