Poet Shares a Compilation of Inspiring Poetic Verses

The book “Perspectives” is the second book written by the poet and author Glade A. Myler. It presents a collection of beautiful and inspiring poems. Several of these poetic compilations are associated to the many things that the author has experienced. His writings reflect his thoughts and emotions as well as his appreciation for the world.



The book also shares his views and how he sees life. It transcends his wisdom and years of realization and understanding of life. Readers will surely find this book fascinating since most of the verses are relatable and will surely give them a hint to the message of each poem. The book was very well-written.



This is a must-have book for those who are into a treasury of poems. This will certainly motivate readers to understand deeper and gain insights into the beauty and truth behind each poem. This book is a good to have and share.



“Perspectives” was one of the titles exhibited in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair, which was held October 11, 2017.



Perspectives

Written by Glade A. Myler

Published by Trafford Publishing

Published date March 4, 2014

Paperback price $13.99



About the Author

Glade A. Myler was born in Utah in 1947 and served a mission at a church in California, working with the Hispanic population. It was there that Myler learned Spanish. He graduated from Utah State University in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and minors in English, German and music. He obtained a Juris Doctor from Brigham Young University in 1981 and worked as an attorney for more than 30 years in various government agencies. He is currently semi-retired. Myler speaks four languages and began writing poetry in college. He is involved in music and plays the organ at his local church, where he also directs the choir.