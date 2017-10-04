Carson City Poet Writes Awe-Inspiring Poems about Life

“Perspectives,” an anthology of poems written by Glade A. Myler lets readers take a glimpse of the author’s life experiences shared through a series of poems. These poems can also be read in Spanish. “Each poem depicts some aspect of life that I have experienced,” Myler says. He also added that “No one can sit in an ivory tower and understand life fully without having experienced it from being a child to the teen years to maturity, marriage, having a family, the relationship with other people and watching them cope with their lives, and lastly working hard in order to garner wisdom and insight into life.”

“Perspectives” will definitely amuse the readers. The choice of words was meticulously used by the author to give the readers the amazing feeling of reading such poems in today’s generation.

“Perspectives” will be proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which will take place this coming October 11, 2017. Save the date and don’t forget to grab a copy!



Perspectives

Written by: Glade A. Myler

Published by: Trafford Publishing

Published Date: March 4, 2014

Paperback price: $13.99



About the author

Glade A. Myler was born in Logan, Utah in 1947 and raised in Cornish, Utah. He currently resides in Carson City, Nevada and has been a resident of Nevada for over 37 years. He is married and has five children and fourteen grandchildren. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from Utah State University in Spanish with minors in Music, English and German. He speaks and reads four languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese and German in that order of fluency, also reading and speaking some French and Italian. He received a Juris Doctor degree from Brigham Young University in 1981. He is now retired from the law profession. The author began writing poetry while in college. His hobbies include poetry, literature, gardening, music, singing and directing church choirs.