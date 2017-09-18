Tools to help you manage your kids’ screen time and internet use

Today’s parents are over-matched by tech-savvy teens but they can take advantage of new technology to easily manage their kids’ internet use. Restoring balance between the digital world and family life is now easy with a few simple taps on Verizon’s newly enhanced FamilyBase app. With added features, the app lets parents establish time and data controls, block access to inappropriate apps and websites, view their child’s text and call history and set smart boundaries for their child’s online experience.

With FamilyBase, parents can set restrictions so their children are off the phone during school, family time, and late night. It’s easy to block unwanted contacts or inappropriate websites and apps that are too adult. With the FamilyBase app, parents can establish harmony between phone or tablet time and family time to create a positive experience for their children. Parents can also see who their kids are messaging and how much.

More than a third of parents with teens say they argue with them daily about excessive device use.1 Several parenting experts and organizations encourage smart limits on the quantity and quality of screen time. “Kids screen time is a huge concern for parents” says Stephen Balkam, CEO and Founder of the Family Online Safety Institute. “Tools like Verizon FamilyBase help parents set reasonable rules.”

Verizon is a member of the Family Online Safety Institute and committed to making the online world safer for kids and families by providing parents with leading online tools like FamilyBase.

FamilyBase by Verizon is available at $4.99 per month. Set smarter boundaries for your children by signing up for FamilyBase at www.vzw.com/familybase.

