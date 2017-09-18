A Soldier’s Heroic Journey through the Korean War

War is a torment that changes how a person perceives the world. Korean War veteran Dennis J. Ottley relives his ordeal as part of the US military during the three-year war in East Asia in Remembering (Korea: 1950–1953). His is a story that will move many hearts.



Dubbed as “The Forgotten War,” the war that partitioned the Korean peninsula into North and South stayed with many American servicemen who fought against the annihilation of innocents and the imminent fall of the South Koreans into the hands of tyranny. Although relegated by Truman as “police action,” the war was one of the bloodiest in American history. Ottley was one of those brave souls who lent his service in the name of peace and freedom. In this memoir, he tells of his harrowing journey during the years of war, the battles he fought, and the horrors he witnessed.



A testament to the courage, bravery, and resilience of the American heroes, Ottley’s story imparts insights and understanding to Americans about a soldier’s life and opinion of the long-forgotten conflict. Remembering (Korea: 1950–1953) will especially appeal to war veterans and their families, as well as those who avidly study history.





Remembering (Korea: 1950–1953)

Written by Dennis J. Ottley

About the Author

Born on January 28, 1932, in Salt Lake City, Utah, Dennis J. Ottley lived in different towns throughout his childhood. His family finally settled in Evanston, Wyoming. This is where he quit school in 1949 to go to work, plus he joined the 141st Tank Battalion of the Wyoming National Guard. In September of 1950, after the Korean War had started, his National Guard unit was activated. In July of 1951 Dennis was sent to Korea where he served as a tank gunner and tank commander for almost a year. When he came home him and has wife and family, having four sons, made their home in Evanston where he served three 4-year terms as a member of the Evanston City Council and then three 4-year terms as Mayor of the city of Evanston.



