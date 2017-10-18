Author Shares Uplifting Stories and Predictions

In the book, “Prediction Stories,” the author openly writes the stories which relate to life’s realities. The story unfolds with the first child of the Hester’s family who narrates how their daddy Peter shares wonderful moments with them. Every Friday they all gather around, including their mom Ruby, for dinner and for their most awaited storytelling from their daddy. Sue Ann, Henry and Jacquelyn all get their fair share of fun and learning from the engaging stories.



The essential narration will surely bring you into focus in understanding and reflecting more about the facts of life. The stories given in this account are categorized as follows: (1) childhood stories, (2) dead-people stories, (3) family life stories, and (4) prediction stories. All three children were given opportunities by their daddy to know the realities of prediction and life.



Part of the book showcases catchy coloured illustrations that bring more life to the storytelling. Quintessential to the author’s writing is her creative used of numbers to detail the prediction and story. The flow of plots and characters were harmoniously organized and written.



“Prediction Stories” is a good source of many valuable lessons that will motivate you to continue to endure and have a positive outlook in life. This is a good interesting read.



“Prediction Stories” was one of the titles exhibited in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair – Print, which was held last October 11, 2017.



Prediction Stories

Written by Jacquelyn Hester Colleton-Akins

Published by XLIBRIS

Published date August 4, 2016

Paperback price $18.17



About the Author

Jacquelyn Hester Colleton-Akins wrote the book “Prediction Stories.” She is also the author of two other books including “My Experience” and “E-Babe the Outer Space Detective.”