Modevity Announces the Selection of their ARALOC® Board Governance Platform by United Rheumatology

Modevity, LLC, a leader in enterprise mobile content protection and distribution automation announced that their ARALOC board software solution was selected by United Rheumatology, Hauppauge, NY.

ARALOC Boardroom is the secure alternative to legacy, portal based board governance products. ARALOC Platform highlights include; custom configured and branded native applications for any device, 256 bit AES content “at-rest” encryption, digital rights management controls, digital signatures, mobile content management, collaboration, board mobile communications and an easy-to-use agenda builder.

“Our presence in the healthcare board governance marketplace continues to expand with our ARALOC Boardroom support to United Rheumatology’s board and medical committees,” stated Mr. Thomas J. Canova, Co-Founder, and CMO of Modevity.

“We can also provide our ARALOC Boardroom standard edition to support nonprofit groups such as United Rheumatology, with the same easy to use mobile Apps and powerful security system controls, as our enterprise platform version,” said Canova.

Modevity provides the ARALOC board meeting software platform on completely outsourced, software as a service (SaaS) basis to minimize an organization’s internal resources and capital expenditures. ARALOC is a cost effective way to secure and distribute confidential corporate digital content to mobile devices utilized by employees and stakeholders worldwide.

About Modevity, LLC:

Modevity founded in 2004 is a leader in content distribution and protection solutions. Our ARALOC™ platform provides clients with a powerful mobile content distribution and protection with extensive rights management security controls and viewer tracking, reporting and analytics.

