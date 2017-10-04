Author Inpires Us with the Realities of Life and Predictions

The book, “Prediction Stories,” accounts the author’s writings of stories which open the realities of our lives. It opens up with the first child of the Hester’s family who narrates how their daddy Peter shares wonderful moments with them. Every Friday they all gather around, including their mom Ruby, for dinner and for their most awaited storytelling from their daddy. Sue Ann, Henry and Jacquelyn all get their fair share of enjoyment from the fascinating and exciting stories. The many insights and narration will certainly catch your attention and inspire you to understand more about the facts of life. The stories provided are categorized as follows: (1) childhood stories, (2) dead-people stories, (3) family life stories, and (4) prediction stories. All three children were given opportunities by their daddy to know the realities of prediction and life.



The book includes colourful and fun illustrations that add magic to your imagination and reading. Quintessential to the author’s writing is her creative used of numbers to detail the prediction and story.



“Prediction Stories” provides many inspirational and valuable lessons that will encourage you to seek what’s in store for you and be more patient in life. This book is one of those kinds that will definitely interest you.



Prediction Stories

Written by Jacquelyn Hester Colleton-Akins

Published by XLIBRIS

Published date August 4, 2016

Paperback price $18.17



About the Author

Jacquelyn Hester Colleton-Akins wrote the book “Prediction Stories.” She is also the author of two other books including “My Experience” and “E-Babe the Outer Space Detective”.