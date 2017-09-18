How to Think Differently for a Better Future

Hinging on Einstein’s proposition that we cannot find solutions to today’s problems with the same thinking that created them, Harmonization: A New Way of Seeing, Being, which is authored by business writers, presents some possible ways in making innovative solutions to complex problems.

Harmonization initiates a conversation with the end in view of solving common problems in complex organizations. Getting insights from modern science and common sense, it highlights the role of innovation and collaboration to achieve business success.



“The authors describe a new model called CREO that provides an innovative framework for problem solving. This framework can be applied to problems in efficiency or in innovation. What is most powerful in this model is the author’s belief in the essence of the human core and how it truly can make things possible,” says Sisir Kumar Padhy, PhD, who wrote the book’s foreword.





Harmonization: A New Way of Seeing, Being, and Doing

Written by Dennis Alimena and Anwar El-Homsi

About the Authors

Dennis Alimena is a leadership strategist who obtained a master’s degree in counseling psychology from California University of Pennsylvania and a doctor’s degree in psycho-educational processes from Temple University. He has been working with executives, managing big complex organizations for thirty years.



Anwar El-Homsi has written several strategic management and leadership books. He has worked in the field of measurement, Lean Six Sigma, and design. It is his passion to give executives new tools for building a healthier future.



