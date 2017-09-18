Laugh Out Loud with Hysterical Book of Puns, Jokes, Quips

Retired teacher and school counselor Paul Tastad presents a book of hilarity to liven up dull days and dinner parties. A Belly Full of Laughs is filled with Tastad’s original comical verses, clever quips, and wry observations about life.



Tastad, a self-proclaimed funny man, enjoys entertaining people with his jokes. After years of making his family, friends, and acquaintances laugh, he decided to compile his creations and bring laughter to more people. A Belly Full of Laughs is perfect for “reading in the bathroom, a pick me up book during commercials, conversation starter,” Tastad says.



An excerpt from the book:



“We ate at a fairly nice restaurant I asked the waiter if they took reservations and he said no, they leave the Indians alone.”



Amazon customer Saint Paul Carrom King, who bought the book last year and shared it with a relative, comments, “This book made my mother-in-law laugh so hard she fell off the couch.”



Tastad shares more of his cleverly crafted jokes in the second volume, More Belly Full of Laughs.





A Belly Full of Laughs

Written by Paul Tastad

Paperback | $12.00

Kindle | $7.00



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Paul Tastad is a retired teacher and school counselor. He taught and counseled youths in the Houston Public School District for sixteen years. These days, Paul enjoys inventing new jokes, reading mystery novels, and spending time with his grandchildren.



To know more about Paul and his books, visit www.bellyfulloflaughs.com.

