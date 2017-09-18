Jacksonville Author Follows Up On Her Debut with Second Book

Just a month after publishing her first book, Colleton-Akins published “Prediction Stories” (Xlibris, 2016). She has impressed readers with her storytelling skills in her children’s science fiction book “E-babe the Outer Space Detective.” Readers expect much from the up-and-coming children’s book author Jacksonville, Florida, and she delivers on their expectations in her sophomore effort.



Equally entertaining as her first book, “Prediction Stories” takes readers a few decades back, when the author was still a young child. Though the book is geared towards middle school students, it takes a perspective to understand – and appreciate – the story’s emphasis on storytelling as a way to promote and strengthen family relationships (and in the author’s case, promote storytelling in families and the love of literature in children). The book features the themes of family, (embracing) vocation, celebration, and the power of story.



For readers who know their Bible, the scene of the father gathering his children around and telling them prediction stories brings into mind the patriarch Jacob blessing his twelve sons by uttering to each son a prophecy or prediction that distinguishes their individual character.



Prediction Stories

Written by Jacquelyn Hester Colleton-Akins

Published by Xlibris

Published date: August 4, 2016

Paperback price:



Jacquelyn Hester Colleton-Akins studied at Florida State College (Jacksonville, Florida), Florida Agricultural Mechanical University, Edward Waters College, and University of North Florida. She is an educator, nurse, and mother. She dedicated her life work to working with mentally handicapped students, gifted students, ADHD students, and working with the ESOL program. She is now working with the older population, those that have disabilities, are homeless, are sick, and are shut in their homes. She has been interested in writing at the age of three years old. Her first book published is “E-babe the Outer Space Detective.”