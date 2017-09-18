Leica Eyecare – Leica Camera AG Now Enters the Market for Ophthalmic Lenses in a Cooperative Venture with Novacel

Leica Camera AG expands its business activities. From 1 October, the product portfolio of the premium manufacturer from Wetzlar will be adding ophthalmic lenses to its existing portfolio of cameras, lenses and sport optics products. The innovative, high-quality Leica spectacle lenses will be developed in collaboration with Novacel and produced in France. The Leica Eyecare product portfolio will be distributed by Novacel and the lenses will be available from ophthalmic opticians.

Thanks to the combined expertise of Leica and Novacel, the production line installed especially for the Leica Eyecare portfolio establishes Château-Thierry (Aisne) as one of Europe’s most modern production facilities. As is familiar from Leica’s photographic and sport optics products, quality, optical precision and innovation are also key priorities in the production of ophthalmic lenses: the Leica Eyecare portfolio will be the first to offer ophthalmic lenses with strengths in steps of 0.125 dioptres while maintaining tightest manufacturing tolerances of ± 0.10 dioptres.

In addition to unique precision, the ophthalmic lenses produced by the Franco-German collaboration are also distinguished by the properties of AquaDura® coating, a Leica development that has been in use for many years for the lenses of Leica binoculars. This coating reliably protects the precious lenses against water, dirt and damage in even the toughest and most demanding situations of wildlife watching and hunting. As a consequence of this, the Leica Eyecare portfolio is able to offer unusually attractive warranty terms for surface damage such as scratches and, in addition to this, an interim back-up service in case of theft or damage.

In the words of Dr Andreas Kaufmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Leica Camera AG: ‘Leica’s optical expertise has stood for best pictures and visual experiences for more than one hundred years. The Leica Eyecare ophthalmic lens portfolio is therefore a logical step forward in our strategic business development programme.’

Rüdiger Düning, President and CEO of Novacel, adds: ‘We are proud and very pleased about the alliance with Leica. Together, we intend to offer and constantly advance the state-of-the-art of a new and innovative range of premium ophthalmic lenses.’

In a forward-looking perspective, the partners will also develop products designed to meet the visual needs of specific target groups such as drivers and, of course, photographers.

Leica Eyecare ophthalmic lenses – from single vision and multifocal lenses to workstation and varifocal lenses - will initially be available from selected outlets in Germany, France, Belgium, Austria and Switzerland. 2018 will see the launch of the portfolio in further European countries.

About Leica Camera AG

Leica Camera AG is an internationally operating, premium-segment manufacturer of cameras and sport optics products. The legendary status of the Leica brand is founded on a long tradition of excellence in the construction of lenses. Combined with innovative technologies, Leica products continue to guarantee better pictures in all situations in the worlds of visualisation and perception to this day. Leica Camera AG has its headquarters in Wetzlar, in the state of Hesse in Germany, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal. The company is internationally represented by its branch offices in Australia, China, France, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the USA. New and innovative products have been the driving force behind the company’s positive development in recent years.

About Novacel

With one of the most modern research and production facilities in Europe, Novacel has positioned itself as the third largest player in the French ophthalmic lens manufacturing segment. Over the past ten years, the company registered growth figures of 50% and, in 2016, sold more than 6.5 million ophthalmic lenses. On an area of almost 14,000 m2, the around 550 employees at the facilities in Château-Thierry are engaged in research and development and the manufacturing of high-tech products. In addition to the production of ophthalmic lenses, the past decades have also seen the establishment of Novacel on the market as a leading supplier of products and instruments for optometrists and opticians.