Epson and Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport Create Glow-in-the-Dark Pit Stop

Seiko Epson Corporation (TSE: 6724, “Epson”) is looking forward to the iconic nightime Singapore Grand Prix by taking a fresh and exciting look at a Formula One™ car and pit stop. The ambitious plan to create what is believed to be the world’s first glow-in-the-dark pit stop combined Epson’s market leading products with the proven excellence of the reigning Formula One™ World Constructors’ Champions, MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS Motorsport, featuring three-time World Champion driver, Lewis Hamilton.

Epson began by transforming the MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS race car from its normal state into a glow-in-the-dark masterpiece. An Epson SureColor SC-S Series printer enabled the MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS Motorsport design team to transform the 2016 World Championship winning livery by printing luminous material that was wrapped around the car and glow-in-the-dark versions of the car’s iconic branding. The lights were then turned off and the crew completed the world’s first ever glow-in-the-dark pit stop. Complete with glowing overalls and equipment, the team conducted several rapid tyre changes.

The effect was enhanced by the Epson’s flagship EB-L25000U, the world’s first and brightest 3LCD laser projector with 25,000 lumens plus 4K Enhancement, which is designed for dynamic and high-impact production*1.

The concept was designed to encourage Formula One™ fans to look at pit stops in an entirely new light, while demonstrating the global technology leadership of both Epson and MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS Motorsport in a compelling manner.

The 2017 race calendar next sees the championship travel to Singapore, where MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS Motorsport will be looking to consolidate their championship lead at this iconic ’F1 night race’. With over 1600 lights illuminating the famous city circuit four times brighter than most football stadiums it is a spectacle welcomed by fans globally. To celebrate this illuminous night race, the glow-in-the-dark content will be released on Epson and MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS channels over the Singapore GP race weekend (15-17 September 2017).

The glow-in-the-dark pit stop is part of a series of innovative activations between Epson and MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, which includes last year’s #LewisGetsInked campaign and the 2017 Lewis Hamilton F1 Ink Tank Challenge. https://www.epson.co.uk/lewisgetsinked

You can see a video of the glow-in-the-dark content here, with other content to be released on Epson channels shortly.

Ian Cameron, general manager of brand and communications at Epson said: “Our partnership with MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS Motorsport has always focused on working together in the joint pursuit of innovation and performance in our respective industries. The glow-in-the-dark pit stop is both pioneering and exciting. It perfectly demonstrates how adaptable and practical our products are in the most unusual and striking of environments. We are delighted with the results.”

Victoria Vowles, Marketing Operations Director, MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS Motorsport, said, “It is always a pleasure to work with Epson to create these innovative and forward-thinking concepts. Epson’s use of advanced technology to deliver performance is perfectly aligned to what we strive to achieve in Formula One™. Pit stops are a well established feature of the Formula One™ experience, so being able to work with Epson and their pioneering products to bring a fresh perspective to this process has been highly exciting.”

Please refer to your local Epson site for details of the Epson SureColor SC-S Series, the EB-L25000U and other Epson products. http://global.epson.com/web_sites.html

*1 According to Seiko Epson research (as of August 2016)

Note that product names and availability vary by region.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 72,000 employees in 88 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts. http://global.epson.com/

MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS Motorsport

MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS Motorsport is the works Formula One™ Team of Mercedes-Benz and competes in the FIA Formula One™ World Championship, the pinnacle of world motorsport and the largest annual sporting series in the world.

With a combined workforce of nearly 1,500 people, based at two world-class technology campuses in the UK, the Team designs, develops, manufactures and races the race cars and Hybrid Power Units driven by three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and team-mate Valtteri Bottas. Formula One™ is a uniquely demanding technical and human challenge, requiring the right alchemy of cutting-edge technologies, high-performance management and elite teamwork to deliver results at 20 Grands Prix around the globe in a race season running from March to November.

MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS Motorsport set new benchmarks for F1™ success on its way to winning the Constructors’ and Drivers’ World Championships in 2014, 2015 and 2016, taking 51 wins from a total of 59 races in those three seasons. https://www.mercedesamgf1.com/en/