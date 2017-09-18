Avid Unveils Host of Platform Innovations and New Products at IBC2017

Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID), a leading global media technology provider for the creation, distribution and monetization of media assets for global media organizations, enterprise users and individual creative professionals today launched an unprecedented rollout of major new products at its largest-ever unveiling at an IBC Show. Driven to solve the industry’s most pressing challenges through a globally connected platform and cloud infrastructure that throws open the doors to a new world of media performance and profitability, Avid has expanded its industry-leading portfolio with a new production suite and user experience for MediaCentral®, the new Avid FastServe™ next-generation 4K/IP video server family, and the extended Maestro™ graphics family, among other announcements including new cloud-based solutions, tools and services.

“At IBC2017, Avid is delivering on the promise of the cloud, laid out just five months ago at Avid Connect 2017, to help our customers and the industry at large better manage the disruptive forces that have been bearing down on them for far too long, and achieve new heights in creativity, efficiency and flexibility,” said Avid Chairman and CEO Louis Hernandez, Jr. “Coming full circle with all of our introductions this week at IBC, this is precisely what we had envisioned after thousands of industry professionals crystallized their priorities through the inaugural Avid Customer Association vote to guide our strategic priorities. Thanks to their collective voice, Avid is innovating faster than ever to help them solve their most pressing needs, and they should only expect to see us accelerate the pace.”

Empowered by Avid tools, services and the MediaCentral platform—the industry’s most open, tightly integrated and extensible platform designed for media—Avid customers move from closed to open environments, from linear to dynamic workflows, from point products to integrated solutions, and from siloed operations to connected creative teams. Visitors will experience a host of Avid innovations during IBC2017 (Hall 7, Booth #J20) including:

Next-Generation Media Production Suite: MediaCentral—powering the simplest to the most complex workflows for news, sports, and post production to connect every user in a completely integrated workflow environment with a unified view into all their media. Completely customizable and modular, the MediaCentral production suite features groundbreaking cloud-based user experience; workflow modules and apps for editorial, production, news, graphics, and asset management; and a wide array of media services and partner connectors.

MediaCentral | Cloud UX—an easy-to-use and task-oriented graphical user interface that runs on virtually any operating system or mobile device, and is available to everyone connected to the platform.

Certified cloud service offerings on Microsoft Azure for news, post, and asset management.

New Media Composer® innovations including MediaCentral | Panel for Media Composer, Media Composer | Cloud VM and Media Composer | Cloud Remote for greater deployment flexibility.

A tech preview of integrated Microsoft Cognitive Services, which applies the latest machine-learning algorithms to content libraries, automatically indexing content to extract streams of time-based metadata.

Sibelius® | Cloud Sharing service (included with Sibelius 8.7)—enabling composers to share music scores to their own personal cloud space, embed scores in a webpage, and invite anyone to flip through pages and play compositions using any device.

Avid FastServe Video Server Family—building on the rich heritage of industry-leading AirSpeed® and PlayMaker™ video servers, the Avid FastServe family is tightly integrated into the Avid MediaCentral platform as part of the industry’s most comprehensive UHD/4K workflow.

Maestro Graphics Family—a more unified and powerful graphics product line-up that has deeper integration with Avid MediaCentral enabling content creators to work faster and more efficiently, and helps them to distinguish their brand to set themselves apart from the competition and build viewer loyalty.

MediaCentral Solutions for Post Production—enabling small and mid-sized creative teams to enhance collaboration and deliver their best work faster, as well as working more efficiently with 4K and other demanding formats.

MediaCentral Solutions for News—enabling broadcasters to deliver breaking news first on every consumer platform, and accelerate every aspect of their media production workflow.

MediaCentral Solutions for Sports—arming sports broadcasters and venues with tools to streamline delivery of content in UHD with 2D and 3D graphics on TV and the broad range of devices sports fans now use to follow their teams.

Avid Artist | DNxIV™—peripheral offering a wide range of analog and digital I/O to plug into today’s diverse media productions, working with a broad spectrum of professional Avid and third-party video editing, audio, visual effects, and graphics software.

Avid NEXIS® | PRO—storage now scaling to 160 TB—twice its previous capacity—giving small post facilities the ease-of-use, security, and performance advantages enjoyed by larger Avid NEXIS customers.

Avid NEXIS | E2—storage now supporting SSD drives to deliver the extreme performance required when working with multiple streams of ultra-high-resolution media in real-time. Additionally, Avid NEXIS Enterprise systems now scale to 4.8 PB of raw storage, leveraging new 100 TB Media Packs.

For more information about Avid at IBC2017 and to set a demonstration appointment, please visit www.avidblogs.com/ibc.

