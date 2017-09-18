World Travel Awards honors Delta and partner Aeromexico with collective five wins

Delta has been honored with three World Travel Awards in the categories of Leading United States Airline to Central America, Leading United States Airline to South America and Leading United States Airline to Mexico. For the third consecutive year, thousands of customers voiced their preference for Delta.

Delta’s alliance partner Aeromexico walked away with two WTA recognitions, winning in the categories of Mexico & Central America’s Leading Airline and Mexico & Central America’s Leading Airline Brand.

“We would like to congratulate Aeromexico for winning these recognitions, which are a result of its client-centric approach and strong brand positioning,” said Nicolas Ferri, Vice President - Mexico and Aeromexico/Delta Air Lines Joint Business. “The Delta-Aeromexico Joint Cooperation Agreement provides significantly more choices for our customers, and they are rewarding both airlines with their loyalty and preference in the transborder U.S.-Mexico market.”

Delta and Aeromexico deepened their partnership with a Joint Cooperation Agreement earlier this year to further enhance customer experience both on the ground and in the air, investing in airport facilities, boarding gates and lounges. The two airlines have a long history of working together, having launched their first codeshare in 1994. Since then, the airlines have continually expanded their partnership, including joint sales and marketing initiatives in both countries. Now, Delta and Aeromexico offer 800 codeshare flights every day.

“Latin America is a key market for Delta, and I would like to thank the thousands of Delta customers who took the time to vote for us,” said Luciano Macagno, Managing Director - Latin America & the Caribbean. “We have worked hard to meet the needs of travelers in the region, from renovated hubs in the United States to chef-curated menus on select routes, and we are delighted these efforts have served them well. Thank you also to the 80,000 employees who make servant leadership a daily reality.”

The Latin American recognitions were announced at the 24th Annual WTA Gala Ceremony, held Sept. 9 at the Hard Rock Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The WTA awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global tourism industry. Today, the WTA brand is recognized as a hallmark of quality, with its winners setting the global benchmark.